Walk-off Heroics Headline Titans' Home-Opening Victory

May 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' AJ Wright

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' AJ Wright(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Trailing by one in the bottom of the ninth, the Ottawa Titans (4-5) stormed back by scoring a pair, taking their 2024 Home Opener over the Tri-City ValleyCats (3-7) by a 7-6 final on Tuesday.

The party started early in the bottom of the first, with AJ Wright blasting a lead-off solo home run off Jhon Vargas (ND, 2-0) onto Coventry Road, giving the home side an early 1-0 lead. Wright's second of the season marked the second time in four games in which he hit a lead-off homer. He also has blasted a round-tripper in three straight Home Openers.

After getting the side in order with ease in the first, Tyler Jandron (ND, 0-1) fell into trouble in the top of the second - as the ValleyCats took a 3-1 lead. Robbie Merced tied the game with a single before Ryan Cash ripped a go-ahead two-run single later in the frame.

In the bottom half, Taylor Wright hammered his first long ball of the season over the right field wall against Vargas, making it a one-run contest.

The Titans used the momentum from some spectacular defence in the series opener to take back the lead in the fourth. Michael Fuhrman ripped a double to right to plate one before AJ Wright brought home his second of the game with an RBI groundout. Jake Sanford extended the lead with an RBI ground ball of his own in the fifth, making it 5-3.

Getting production once again from the bottom of the order, the ValleyCats responded against Jandron in the top of the sixth - plating two runs on three hits, tying up the score at five.

Celebrating his 29th birthday, Jandron exited after six and a third - allowing five runs on nine hits, walking three, and punching out four in his first start for the Titans at home since game one of the 2022 FLDS.

With a scoreless inning and two-thirds from Matt Dallas - the ValleyCats took the lead in the top of the ninth against Matt Voelker (win, 2-0) - scoring the go-ahead run on a sac fly.

Sending the top of the order to the plate down by one, two stood aboard as Jamey Smart ripped his second hit of the game up the middle to score AJ Wright - making it 6-6. Next, newly named captain Jason Dicochea snuck one inside the third base bag and into left to score the winning run.

The Ottawa Titans continue their first home series of the 2024 season with the middle game of the three-game set against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.