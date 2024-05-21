Early Offense Not Enough in Series Opener

May 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, PA - The Evansville Otters dropped the series opener today to the Washington Wild Things 10-3 at Wild Things Park.

It was back and forth early in the game, but the Wild Things (6-3) ran away with it in the third as the Otters' (4-7) bats fell quiet.

Patrick Lee led off the game with a triple to left-center field. He was later brought in on an RBI fielder's choice by Austin Bost to get Evansville on the board first.

Washington answered in the bottom of the inning before the Otters added another in the second. Blake Mozley, in his first professional at-bat, smoked a double down the left field line scoring Randy Bednar, making it a 2-1.

The fun ended there as the Wild Things strung together three runs in the second and third innings, taking a 7-2 lead, while the bats for the Otters had no response until late in the game.

Washington added on, scoring another run in the sixth and two in the seventh to take a 10-2 lead.

In the ninth inning, Bost led off with a double and later scored on a wild pitch, but it wasn't enough as the scoring was finalized.

Braden Scott (0-3) started the game today for Evansville and took the loss. The southpaw went 2.2 innings, giving up seven runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Mozley led the way with two hits in his professional debut.

The Otters continue their three-game series against Washington tomorrow with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch.

