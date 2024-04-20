TinCaps Win Third in a Row

April 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps won their third consecutive game at Dayton on Saturday afternoon, 7-5, at Day Air Ballpark. For the second time in less than 24 hours, the 'Caps overcame a multi-run deficit to win.

Fort Wayne (7-6) has a winning record for the first time this season. Twelve of the TinCaps' first 13 games have been decided by three runs or less.

With the score tied, 5-5, in the top of the ninth inning, third baseman Devin Ortiz crushed a go-ahead, two-run home run over the left-field wall. It was his second in five games here this week. Ortiz finished with three hits, including an RBI single in the seventh that had given the 'Caps a 4-3 lead at the time.

Right fielder Kai Murphy tacked on a sacrifice fly in the seventh that made it 5-3.

But Dayton (6-8) responded to equalize in the eighth.

Originally, center fielder Lucas Dunn had a second-inning RBI single to open the scoring for the visitors. However, the Dragons erupted for three in the third.

Fort Wayne tied the game thanks to a Dunn solo homer in the fourth and a Murphy RBI double in the fifth.

The TinCaps finished with 12 hits, half of which went for extra bases, including a double off the right-field fence for catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect).

Dylan Lesko started for the 'Caps and matched his MiLB career long by going five innings. Ruben Galindo threw two scoreless innings of middle relief. Manuel Castro worked the ninth for his second save in three nights.

Next Game: Sunday, April 21 @ Dayton (1:05 pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Braden Nett (No. 22 Padres prospect)

Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Javi Rivera

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

