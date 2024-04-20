Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (1:07 PM Start)

April 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, April 20, 2024 l Game # 14

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:07 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26); Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-6) at Dayton Dragons (6-7)

RH Dylan Lesko (0-0, 1.29) vs. RH Jared Lyons (0-1, 6.14)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliates of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday : Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 3. For the first time this season, the Dragons lost a game after holding a lead of at least three runs. They led 3-0 after three innings before Fort Wayne scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth to tie it. Fort Wayne broke the 3-3 tie with two in the eighth. Dayton's six-hit attack was led by Ruben Ibarra with two hits and an RBI. Starter Rhett Lowder went 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks, one strikeout.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in a three-way tie for third place, one game out of first.

Current Series (April 16-21 vs. Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 2-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .240 batting average (31 for 129); 4.0 runs/game (16 R, 4 G); 3 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 3.41 ERA (37 IP, 14 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes In the current series, Dayton relief pitchers have allowed just four earned runs in 18.1 innings (1.96 ERA), allowing just 12 hits.

Player Notes Through 13 games, the Dragons big three of Hector Rodriguez, Sal Stewart, and Cam Collier is batting a combined .317 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 145 at-bats. Cam Collier has hit three home runs in four games in the current series vs. Fort Wayne and now leads the MWL in home runs (5) and RBI (16). Collier ranks sixth in the league in slugging percentage (.627) while batting .314. Hector Rodriguez leads the Dragons in batting average (.327). Rodriguez is tied for fourth in the league in hits (16). Sal Stewart over his last 10 games is batting .359 (14 for 39) with one home run and six RBI, including five multi-hit games. Stewart is second in the league lead in runs scored (13). Ethan O'Donnell has drawn nine walks in his last five games including three in his last game. Luis Mey on Wednesday night fired a fastball at 103 mph to break the record at Day Air Ballpark of 102 by Hunter Greene in 2018.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Sunday, April 21 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (0-0, 27.00) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 7.11)

Dragons "On the Air"

You can follow the Dragons through various broadcast outlets in 2024. Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.