Sky Carp Streak Hits Six in 10-7 Win

April 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT- Patience at the plate combined with a few big hits was more than enough to pace the Sky Carp to their sixth straight victory Saturday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp took down the South Bend Cubs 10-7 thanks in large part to the 15 walks they drew from the Cubs pitching staff. The Carp once again used a late-inning explosion to take command of the game. The Sky Carp still have not lost at home, moving to a perfect 7-0 with the victory.

Trailing 1-0, the Sky Carp scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning, three more in the sixth and four times in the seventh frame, which allowed them to withstand South Bend's late-inning barrage.

Yiddi Cappe had the game's biggest hit. With the Sky Carp clinging to a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning, Cappe crushed a three-run triple to left field that finally gave the team some breathing room.

Jared Poland, one of six Sky Carp pitchers to work, improved to 1-0 on the season despite allowing a pair of runs in his inning of work. Holt Jones and Tyler Eckberg combined for 4 1-3 innings of scoreless ball to highlight the Sky Carp pitching performance.

The Sky Carp and Cubs will meet again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. It's Sunday Family Funday at the ballpark. Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game, and following the base race, families of all ages can play catch in the outfield.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

