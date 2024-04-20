Wisconsin Explodes for 14 Runs, Outscores Cedar Rapids 14-8

April 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Appleton, WI - A day after Wisconsin scored 13 runs in a victory over the Kernels, the Timber Rattlers struck for 14 runs Saturday afternoon to top Cedar Rapids 14-8. Wisconsin got things going on offense in the bottom of the second inning. A pair of doubles back-to-back produced the game's first run and put the Timber Rattlers on top 1-0. After an error and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, a double-play starting at the plate put two runners in scoring position with now two outs. After a walk to load the bases again, a Gregory Barrios two-run single opened the Wisconsin lead to 3-0.

But, Cedar Rapids answered right back. In the top of the third, a walk and a single put two on with on one out. After a pair of strikeouts, Rubel Cespedes put the Kernels on the board with an RBI single. The next batter, Ricardo Olivar, walked, loading the bases for Danny De Andrade, who gave the Kernels a 4-3 lead with a bases-clearing double. The next batter, Jay Harry then scored De Andrade with an RBI single to lift the Kernels ahead 5-3.

In the fourth, Wisconsin took the lead it would never lose. The Timber Rattlers sent nine batters to the plate in the inning, scoring five times on four hits, a walk and an error to jump in front 8-5.

In the top of the fifth, the Kernels answered with a run of their own. De Andrade doubled with one out in the inning, and after he stole third he scored on a Harry ground out to cut the deficit to 8-6.

In the bottom of the fifth, two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Wisconsin with no one out. After a flyout, Barrios produced two more runs with a two-run double and a third run came home in the inning on a sac fly to increase the Wisconsin lead to 11-6.

Cedar Rapids rallied to get two back in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs, Luke Keaschall walked and scored on a Gabriel Gonzalez RBI double. Now in scoring position, Gonzalez scored on Cespedes's second RBI hit of the day to make it an 11-8 game.

But in the bottom of the inning, Wisconsin again had the answer and, this time, put the game away. A pair of singles and a walk again loaded the bases for the Timber Rattlers. With the bags full, Wisconsin scored three more runs on a hit-by-pitch, single and a walk to extend the lead to 14-8, the score which would be the final.

The loss drops Cedar Rapids down to 6-7 on the season, and the two sides conclude the six-game series tomorrow afternoon at 1:10. Darren Bowen makes his second start of the season for the Kernels opposite Edwin Jimenez.

