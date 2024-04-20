Beloit Rallies to Defeat Cubs 10-7

Beloit, WI - Through the first five games of this week's series between the South Bend Cubs and Beloit Sky Carp, it has been Beloit that has taken the victory each day. Saturday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit and South Bend exchanged the lead five times, and the Sky Carp held on down the stretch for a 10-7 victory.

South Bend sent right-hander Luis Devers to the mound for his second start of 2024, and he looked a lot like the Devers of 2022 when he won the Chicago Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award. Devers walked four, and free passes were a massive storyline in the game. However, Devers looked sharp in four shutout innings.

The Cubs also gave Devers the lead to work with immediately. South Bend chased Beloit starter Ike Buxton out of the game after just 0.2 innings, and Buxton walked four consecutive batters in the 1st to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

Devers worked quickly through his four frames, and also struck out four batters. Beloit ended up taking 15 walks in the game, however, and the wheels began to slow in the 5th when the Sky Carp took their first lead.

Left-hander Angel Hernandez entered, and he walked the first three that he faced. A run scored on a walk, and then another via a sacrifice fly. But a key double play turned by South Bend kept the Beloit rally to just two runs.

South Bend got out of the inning and immediately swiped the advantage right back. Three errors were made by Beloit, all in the 6th, and South Bend used that to plate two runs. Parker Chavers singled home a pair, and it was a 3-2 game. Still, the rallies continued for Beloit.

The Sky Carp scored three in the 6th to lead 5-3. South Bend then tied it again at 5-5 via another Chavers two-run hit. Chavers had a season high four RBI in the game and also took two walks.

Tied at 5-5, Beloit put together their best inning of the day in the 7th, and scored four runs. Three of them came home via a Yiddi Cappe bases clearing triple.

South Bend received an RBI double from Brennen Davis in the 8th, and managed one more tally in the 9th. But the lead was too much and Beloit took home another victory.

Beloit can now go for the six-game sweep over South Bend on Sunday afternoon, as the teams will get together at 2:05 PM. Right-hander Tyler Schlaffer will pitch for the Cubs in the finale.

