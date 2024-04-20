Loons Erase 5-0 Deficit, Win Second Straight One-Run Game

April 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (8-6) won their second straight game by one run outlasting the West Michigan Whitecaps (6-8) 9-8, highlighted by a five-run bottom of the sixth inning on a chilly 42-degree Saturday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

The Loons down 6-4, plated five runs with two key hits in the sixth. With one out, Dylan Campbell stole second base for the second time in the game. It set up Thayron Liranzo's first RBI of 2024, a single to center field. A HBP, error, and walk followed to tie the game at six. Nick Biddison next-up looped a single to right field to give Great Lakes a lead.

Two more runs came on a bases-loaded walk by Alex Freeland and a Noah Miller fielder's choice.

Franklin De La Paz, Lucas Wepf, and Livan Reinoso combined to collect the final nine outs. West Michigan's two runs to pull them within one came in the eighth on a Luke Gold home run originally ruled foul then overturned after an umpire meeting.

Wepf bounced back from that, striking out two. A single and walk kept the Whitecaps alive, but Reinoso forced a groundout to end things.

West Michigan scored the first five runs, two on wild pitches, and the other three driven in by Izzac Pacheco. Great Lakes got three straight singles in the third, Nick Biddison's driving home Yunior Garcia. Noah Miller mashed a double to left field to score Sam Mongelli. With one on and two outs in the fourth, Garcia took Colin Fields out of the yard with a 377-foot shot.

Rounding Things Out Great Lakes pitching left 13 West Michigan runners on base, a season-worst for the Whitecaps.

Up Next The Loons go for a series split tomorrow Sunday, April 21st. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Every Sunday home game at Dow Diamond, kids eat free and run the bases.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.