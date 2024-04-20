Wisconsin Pops Kernels 14-8

April 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Mike Boeve and his .553 batting average were promoted from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to the Biloxi Shuckers of the Southern League early Saturday morning by the Milwaukee Brewers. Boeve's now former Timber Rattlers teammates didn't miss a beat as they bashed fifteen hits, drew seven walks, and stole five bases to race past the Cedar Rapids Kernels 14-8 on Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Gregory Barrios led the Rattlers hit parade by going 4-for-5 with five RBI.

Wisconsin (9-5) took the lead in the bottom of the second on back-to-back doubles by Jadher Areinamo and Jesús Chirinos. The Rattlers loaded the bases with no outs, but a double play left the Rattlers with runners at second and third and in danger of not adding to their lead. Dylan O'Rae extended the frame when he drew a walk to reload the bases. Then, Barrios lined a single to right to score two runs for a 3-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids (6-7) put their first two batters of the top of the third on base. Wisconsin starter Alexander Cornielle struck out the next two hitters. However, Rubel Cespedes blooped a 2-2 pitch into shallow center for an RBI single. Cornielle walked the next batter to load the bases and the call to the bullpen was made as he was at 35 pitches for the inning.

Tyler Wehrle took over and gave up a three-run double to Danny De Andrade and an RBI single to Jay Harry to put the Rattlers down by two runs.

The Rattlers didn't stay down for long as they exploded for five runs in the fourth to take an 8-5 lead.

Ramόn Rodríguez and Terence Doston pulled a double steal with one out to get runners on second and third for one out. O'Rae knocked in both runners with a single to tie the game. Luis Lara singled to center with two outs and O'Rae was going from first to third when the throw to third from the outfield sailed out of play to allow O'Rae to score the go-ahead run. Luke Adams and Jadher Areinamo followed with consecutive RBI singles to cap the scoring in the inning.

The Kernels scored a run against Wehrle in the top of the fifth to cut into the deficit but that seemed to get the attention of Wisconsin's offense again as they loaded the bases. Barrios knocked in two runners with a double before Lara added a sacrifice fly for an 11-6 advantage.

Gabriel Gonzalez and Rubel Cespedes helped Cedar Rapids stage a two-out rally in the top of the sixth with an RBI double and an RBI single and the Rattlers were only up by three runs.

Wisconsin doubled that lead in their half of the sixth as they loaded the bases with two outs. O'Rae was hit by a pitch with two outs to force in the first run. Barrios sent a grounder up the middle and O'Rae beat the flip to second for what would have been the final out. The speed of O'Rae got Barrios his fourth hit and fifth RBI of the game. Lara drew a bases-loaded walk to score the final run of the game.

Childers didn't allow a run in the seventh. Jake Polancic tossed a scoreless eighth and Yerlin Rodriguez closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Barrios reached base seven straight times between the games on Friday and Saturday. He is 13-for-18 with six doubles and eight RBI in the five games of this series with the Kernels.

Rodríguez, Eduarqui Fernández, and Doston, the 7, 8, & 9 hitters in the Wisconsin lineup, each scored three runs in the game. Doston walked three times.

The Timber Rattlers hold a 3-2 lead in the series as they head into the final game of the series with the Kernels on Sunday afternoon.

Wisconsin has Edwin Jimenez (2-0, 6.55) as their scheduled starting pitcher. Cedar Rapids has Darren Bowen (0-1, 19.29) as their starter. Game time is 1:10pm.

Be one of the first 1,000 fans into the stadium to make sure you receive a Timber Rattlers Winter Hat from Prevea. Since it is a Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan, this hat is in Brewers colors with a Rattlers logo!

Catch on the Field is presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2024 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be televised on CW-14 starting at 1:00pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 12:50pm. Fans can also listen to the audio on the internet or watch the game on the Bally Live App.

R H E

CR 005 002 000 - 8 11 3

WIS 030 533 00x - 14 15 1

WP: Tyler Wehrle (1-0)

LP: Juan Mercedes (0-1)

TIME: 2:53

ATTN: 2,651

Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2024

