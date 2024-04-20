TinCaps Game Information: April 20 at Dayton Dragons (Reds)

April 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-6) @ Dayton Dragons (6-7)

Saturday, April 20 | 1:05 p.m. | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, Ohio

RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Jared Lyons

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps won their second in a row, overcoming a 3-0 deficit to win, 5-3.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 12 games, only 1 has been decided by more than 3 runs. The 'Caps have played 7 1-run games, 2 2-run games, and 2 3-run games.

PITCHING PROWESS: In the Midwest League, the TinCaps rank 2nd in K/9 (10.8) and 3rd in ERA (3.65)... Fort Wayne relievers have a 2.61 ERA, 2nd best among bullpens.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing % at 36% (the league average is 20%). Ethan Salas leads the circuit having thrown out 5 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught 3 runners, which ranks 6th... As a team, the TinCaps have only committed 7 errors, tied for the 2ndfewest in the 12-team league.

NOTABLE NUMBERS: In the MWL, Griffin Doersching ranks 2nd in home runs (3), 3rd in total bases (29), 4th in hits (16), 5th in doubles (4), 7th in SLG (.613) and OPS (1.021), 8th in AVG (.340), and 10th in RBIs (9), ... Homer Bush Jr. is tied for 6th in stolen bases (5).

BIG LEAGUE PRESENCE: Craig Stammen 40-year-old western Ohio native retired last summer after suffering a shoulder injury. He pitched for the Nationals from 2009-15, and for the Padres from 2017-2022. He's now an Assistant to the General Manager with San Diego. In 2020, he won MLB's Bob Feller Act of Valor Award, recognition for possessing values, integrity, and dedication to serving our country like Feller.

ALBERT FABIAN: 2 hits each of the last 2 nights.... Today is his 78th game with the TinCaps and 2nd time cleaning up. (The 1st time was last night.)

KAI MURPHY: Had the first 4-hit game of his MiLB career last night... The last TinCap to have 4 hits in a game was Lucas Dunn on July 16 @ Great Lakes... Prior to that, it was Nerwilian Cedeño and Jackson Merrill vs. West Michigan on July 4... Colton Bender had 4 hits against Lake County April 15, 2023.

ON THIS DAY: In 1912, both Fenway Park and Tiger Stadium opened... In 1916, Wrigley Field opened... In 1939, Ted Williams made his MLB debut with the Red Sox on the road against the Yankees... In 1967, Tom Seaver earned his first MLB win with the Mets.

PROSPECTS: Catcher Ethan Salas isn't just the top-rated Padres prospect, he's also the top catching prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. They also rank Salas as the No. 8 overall prospect. Starting pitcher Dylan Lesko is the top righty in San Diego's system and MLB.com's 9th best RHP across the sport. Meanwhile, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 11), righty Braden Nett (No. 22) and lefty starter Jagger Haynes (No. 24) are also "top 30" guys for the Padres. Baseball America included outfielder Tyler Robertson and first baseman Griffin Doersching on their pre-season "top 40." BA also highlighted reliever David Morgan on a list of prospects who impressed during spring training... Baseball America has ranked Fort Wayne's roster as 1 of the 10 most talented in all of MiLB.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.