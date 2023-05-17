TinCaps Win Third in a Row
May 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
DAYTON, Ohio - The TinCaps won their third consecutive game on Wednesday night as they defeated the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 5-1, at Day Air Ballpark.
A night after tossing a no-hitter, TinCaps pitchers limited the Dragons to just four hits, and no runs after the first inning.
Kervín Pichardo broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run, opposite-field home run over the right-field wall. The 'Caps added two more runs in the frame, including one on a two-out, RBI single by Carlos Luis. The designated hitter went 3-for-4, recording his second consecutive three-hit game to begin the series.
Initially, Fort Wayne went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning as Lucas Dunn lined a two-out, RBI single.
Following two innings by starter Victor Lizarraga, Raul Brito (three strikeouts) and Bobby Milacki (six strikeouts) each threw three scoreless in relief, while Aaron Holiday (two strikeouts) worked the ninth.
This marks the first time this season the TinCaps have won three in a row.
Next Game: Thursday, May 18 @ Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)
TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jared Kollar
Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Javi Rivera
Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
