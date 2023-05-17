Rattlers Drop Decision to Quad Cities

May 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had a 3-1 lead after five innings against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. However, the River Bandits scored eight runs over their final four innings and beat the Rattlers 9-5.

Both teams scored in the second inning. Darryl Collins gave the River Bandits (14-21) a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the top half of the frame. Joe Gray Jr singled, stole second, and went to third on a groundout by Darrien Miller. Eduardo Garcia drove in Gray with a single to left to tie the score.

Wisconsin (11-23) grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Terence Doston and Robert Moore had back-to-back doubles with one out to put the Rattlers up 2-1. Matt Wood, who had 20 RBI with the Carolina Mudcats before his promotion to Wisconsin on Monday, singled with two outs to score Moore for a 3-1 advantage.

Quad Cities had left ten runners on base through the first five innings. They made the most of their opportunities in the sixth inning to take the lead.

Jack Pineda walked with one out and Javier Vaz was hit by a pitch. Cayden Wallace, the Midwest League leader in RBI, added to his total with a two-run double to right to tie the game. The Bandits went back in front with a pair of two-out RBI hits later in the inning. Carter Jensen drove in the go-ahead run with a double. River Town followed with an RBI single.

The Bandits added an unearned run in the top of the seventh and that allowed them to maintain the lead after Wisconsin rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Doston walked to start the Wisconsin seventh against Parker Harm. Moore followed with another double to score Doston. The River Bandits called for Wander Arias out of the bullpen to take over for Harm. However, Harm had to go back into the game after it was pointed out that he had not faced the minimum of three batters.

Ben Metzinger got the Rattlers to within a run on an RBI grounder after Harm had thrown a wild pitch to move Moore to third base. Harm would get one more batter before Arias officially entered the game from the Quad Cities dugout to get the final out of the inning.

Quad Cities added two unearned runs in the top of the eighth. Gavin Cross hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to account for the final run of the game.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night. Alexander Cornielle (0-1, 6.33) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. William Fleming (2-2, 3.86) is set to start for the River Bandits. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

The left field berm and section 115 are set aside for our four-legged friends on the first Bark in the Park night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka and Fox Communities Credit Union on Thursday night. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations will be admitted free to the ballpark with a paid admission by their pet parents on the first of six Bark in the Park games this season.

Also, try some of the new craft beers available around Neuroscience Group Field on a Craft Brews & Brats Night. Fans who are 21 and older may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 on this night. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

If you can't make it out to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, the broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

R H E

QC 010 004 121 - 9 13 0

WIS 010 020 200 - 5 8 2

HOME RUN:

QC:

Gavin Cross (4th, 0 on in 9th inning off Brannon Jordan, 0 out)

WP: Luinder Avila (3-1)

LP: Karlos Morales (1-2)

TIME: 3:00

ATTN: 3,394

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.