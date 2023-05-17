Cubs Cruise Past Sky Carp 10-2

BELOIT - A fantastic crowd of 2,884 fans watched as the Beloit Sky Carp fell 10-2 to the South Bend Cubs Wednesday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

Education Day packed out the stands as more than 30 local schools took part in the series this season. And the Sky Carp responded with a fantastic start to the contest.

Kahlil Watson and Brady Allen each lined RBI singles in the bottom of the first inning to stake the Sky Carp to a 2-0 lead.

That was where the fun ended for Beloit on this sunny day, however. South Bend responded with five runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Davis Bradshaw continued his league-leading form, going 2-for-3 with a walk to raise his batting average to .416 on the season.

The Sky Carp and the Cubs will battle in game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. It will be Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, with discounted beer all night.

