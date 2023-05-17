Loons Reclaim Division Lead, Down Whitecaps 4-2

May 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (22-13) have jumped back on top of the Midwest League East standings after defeating the West Michigan Whitecaps (21-14), 4-1, on a chilly 53-degree Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

Great Lakes tacked on all four of their runs in the bottom of the sixth. Taylor Young squared a leadoff double to right field, the first time the leadoff batter reached. Alex Freeland was hit by a pitch and then three walks followed. Damon Keith's and Ismael Alcantara brought home runs. With one out, Jake Vogel knocked home two runs with a single, his first multi-RBI game.

The Loons now have 15 walks in 49 plate appearances with the bases loaded this season.

Maddux Bruns made his Dow Diamond debut. The left-hander walked a career-high five Whitecaps but only permitted one run over four innings. In the top of the second, Bruns threw 21 pitches only eight strikes with three free passes. He forced a 5-4-3 double play, to complete the frame.

Through the first five innings, the Loons had just two hits. A double by Damon Keith in the fourth, extended his hit streak to seven, and an Austin Gauthier single in the fifth, made it a 24-game on-base streak for the 24-year-old.

After a 1-2-3 fifth delivered by Reinaldo De Paula, Orlando Ortiz took over. The right-hander surrendered five of the six West Michigan hits, but just one run. A double play ended the sixth, a strikeout with a runner on concluded the seventh, and a groundout to second halted the eighth.

Austin Murr doubled to try and spark a Whitecaps comeback in the ninth. Dillion Paulson, 2019 Loon, slashed an opposite-field single to plate Murr and make it 4-2. Ortiz got the next two batters, both the potential tying run, to groundout to second.

Game Three is tomorrow Thursday, May 18th, with a 6:05 first pitch. Thursday is Thirsty Thursday with 50 percent off draft beer Presented By John P. O'Sullivan Distributing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.