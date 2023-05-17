Fort Wayne Scores 4 in 7th to Defeat Dragons 5-1

May 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio-The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored four runs in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Wednesday night. A crowd of 7,495 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The TinCaps have won the first two games of the six-game series.

After Fort Wayne took advantage of a Dayton error to score an unearned run in the top of the first inning, the Dragons came back to tie the game in the bottom of the first. Blake Dunn was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and after Edwin Arroyo walked, Austin Callahan grounded into a double play with Dunn going to third. Austin Hendrick followed with a single to right field to drive in Dunn and tie the game.

The score remained 1-1 until Fort Wayne scored four times in the top of the seventh, all against Dayton reliever Dennis Boatman. The Dragons had several chances over the last two innings to cut the deficit but they could not come through with the big hit. Dayton went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position in the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty made his second start of the season and pitched extremely well. He worked four innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Braxton Roxby entered the game to replace Petty in the fifth and tossed two scoreless innings, retiring six of the seven batters he faced with three strikeouts. Roxby allowed one hit, a single. Boatman replaced Roxby in the seventh and allowed four hits, two walks, and four runs in the inning. He was charged with the loss. Brooks Crawford worked the final two innings for Dayton without allowing a run, giving up three hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with four hits. Austin Callahan had two doubles to lead the way.

The Dragons fell to seven games out of first place in the Midwest League's East Division, trailing Great Lakes.

Notes: Blake Dunn was hit by a pitch two times in the game and has now been hit 13 times this season to lead the league. No other Midwest League player has more than seven.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-20) host Fort Wayne (13-22) in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.74) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.