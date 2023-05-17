Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes Pack for Wednesday (7:05 PM Game)

May 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 17, 2023lGame # 35

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-22) at Dayton Dragons (15-19)

RH Victor Lizarraga (0-1, 5.66) vs. RH Chase Petty (0-0, 2.25)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Fort Wayne 6, Dayton 0. Fort Wayne starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte combined with relievers Alan Mundo and Adam Smith on a no-hitter. Last night's game marked the sixth no-hitter by a Dragons opponent in Dayton franchise history, and the first since the Dragons were no-hit on July 10, 2014 by South Bend's Blaine Weller. The Dragons had four base runners in the game including two walks and two hit batsmen. Fort Wayne center fielder Jakob Marsee made a diving catch with no outs in the ninth inning to preserve the no-hitter.

Team Notes

The Dragons went 7-5 on the 12-game road trip (at Lansing and Peoria) that concluded Sunday, outscoring their opponents 53-37. On the trip, they hit .228 while averaging 4.4 runs per game; they had 14 home runs, 16 stolen bases, a team ERA of 2.83 and seven errors.

Over the last 14 games, Dragons pitchers have posted a league-best ERA of 2.96 from April 30-May 16. Opponents are batting .196 against the Dragons during those games while Dragons pitchers have averaged only two walks per game.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick over his last 14 games is batting .345 (19 for 55) with one home run, four doubles, six RBI, six stolen bases.

Edwin Arroyo in his last seven games is 8 for 28 (.286) with three home runs.

Michael Trautwein over his last eight games is batting .385 (10 for 26) with two home runs, a triple, and 5 RBI.

Julian Aguiar ranks second in the MWL in ERA at 1.98. Jose Acuña is sixth (2.63) and Hunter Parks is ninth (2.93).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, May 18 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.74)

Friday, May 19 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.00)

Saturday, May 20 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 1.98)

Sunday, May 21 (1:10 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Jose Acuña TV: Dayton's CW (26)

