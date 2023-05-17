TinCaps Game Information: May 17 at Dayton Dragons

May 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-22) @ Dayton Dragons (15-19)

Wednesday, May 17 | 7:05 p.m. | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, OH

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Chase Petty (No. 8 Reds prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Jairo Iriarte (6 IP), Alan Mundo (1.2 IP), and Adam Smith (1.1 IP) combined to throw the 3rd no-hitter in Fort Wayne's 30-year franchise history as the TinCaps beat the Dragons, 6-0.

HISTORICAL CONTEXT: Fort Wayne's first no-hitter came against the Dragons at Parkview Field on Aug. 19, 2009. It was a 7-inning game (nightcap of a doubleheader) in which budding big leaguer Simón Castro went the distance... On May 9, 2013, the 'Caps threw a 9-inning no-no at home versus the Great Lakes Loons. Max Fried, now an All-Star with the Braves, went the first 5.2 innings in that game.

BIG LEAGUE: Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla was among those congratulating the TinCaps on social media. Niebla is in his 2nd year with San Diego. He previously worked in Cleveland's organization, including time in the Midwest League with Lake County from 2006-08.

A WIN WOULD: Give the TinCaps their first 3-game winning streak of the season.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: It's the final day of the Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic with Wabash vs. Whitko (4:30 p.m.) and Northfield vs. Southwood (7 p.m.). Ironically, in Tuesday's action, Concordia beat Wayne behind a no-hitter thrown by senior Maddux Wright. The PSMBC has featured 24 local schools.

FAMILIAR FOE: Dragons catcher Hayden Jones is from Fort Wayne, a 2018 Carroll High School grad. Over the years, he trained at Parkview Field, and also has given lessons to younger players... Has appeared in 7 games this year, slashing .278 / .316 / .278 (.594 OPS), while throwing out 2 runners trying to steal.

JAKOB MARSEE: In the Midwest League, ranks tied for 1st in games (34), 2nd in runs (26), 3rd in walks (29; 19% BB%), 5th in stolen bases (13), 10th in OBP (.395)... 0.91 BB/K ratio is 13th best... Has swung and missed at just 6% of the pitches he's seen - 7th lowest rate in MWL.

JACKSON MERRILL: Is back in the lineup for the first time since Tuesday the 9th after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He's MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect (highest ranked in the Midwest League).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 6th in games (33), 5th in home runs (5), 6th in RBIs (21), and 4th in runs (22).

CARLOS LUIS: In the MWL, 7th in BB/K (1.0) and 9th lowest K% (14%).

LUCAS DUNN: This season has played 19 games at second base, 1 at third (primary position with team last year), 7 in left, 4 in right, and twice DH-ed.

COLE CUMMINGS: Last 6 games: 8-for-21 (.381) with 3 doubles, 1 triple, and 5 RBIs.

JUAN ZABALA: Caught a no-hitter on July 1 last year with the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm. Garrett Hawkins (currently on the TinCaps' Injured List) was perfect through 7 innings in that game before Alan Mundo finished it off with just a hit batter.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks tied for 1st in games (34), 2nd in home runs (6), 3rd in extra-base hits (14), 2nd in RBIs (23), 3rd in total bases (58), 7th in walks (22), 8th in SLG (.500), and 8th in OPS (.883)... 6th best BB/K (1.05), 5th in ISO (.233), and 11th lowest K% (15%).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.