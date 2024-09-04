TinCaps' Win Streak Ends at Four
September 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Though the TinCaps jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning, Fort Wayne's offense stalled after that, and the South Bend Cubs to came back to win 2-1 Wednesday night at Parkview Field. This snapped a four-game winning streak for the 'Caps.
To start the home third, right fielder Nick Vogt singled, stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Soon after, shortstop Nik McClaughry knocked him in to put the TinCaps in front 1-0.
Fort Wayne (24-38, 52-76) starter Enmanuel Pinales held that lead until the sixth when South Bend (24-38, 51-77) third baseman Cam Smith (No. 8 Cubs prospect) hit his first High-A home run to tie the game, 1-1. In total, Pinales threw six innings and allowed just one run. It marked his seventh consecutive start throwing at least five innings. Pinales finished his season with a 3.49 ERA, which is currently the fourth lowest in the Midwest League.
In the seventh, the Cubs tacked on the leading run with a Smith sacrifice fly.
The TinCaps only got one baserunner aboard after the fifth inning and have snapped their winning streak at four games.
Fort Wayne had runners at first and second with nobody out in the fifth, but South Bend's defense turned a triple play, the first in Parkview Field's history. Second baseman Ed Howard caught a line drive, stepped on second and then threw quickly to first to beat both runners.
Next Game: Thursday, Sept. 5 vs. South Bend (7:05pm)
TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 21 Padres prospect)
Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Will Sanders (No. 26 Cubs prospect)
Watch: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from September 4, 2024
- Chiefs Eliminated from Playoff Contention with 2-1 Loss Wednesday - Peoria Chiefs
- Gray Earns First Pro Win in Cubs' 2-1 Victory Over Fort Wayne - South Bend Cubs
- Quad Cities Punches Ticket to 2024 Playoffs - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rattlers Rally Late, But Fall in Extra Innings to Kernels - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Gonzalez the Hero, Kernels Walk-off Wisconsin 4-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps' Win Streak Ends at Four - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Five-Run Fourth Inning Catapults Loons to 6-3 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Loons Top Playoff-Bound Dragons 6-3 on Wednesday - Dayton Dragons
- Peck Single Lifts 'Caps in Pitcher's Duel, 1-0 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Ace Johnston Moved to Midland - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Outlast Cubs 6-5 to Open Series in 11 Innings - South Bend Cubs
- Collado's Homer Sinks Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps Walk-off Cubs in 11th - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps' Win Streak Ends at Four
- TinCaps Walk-off Cubs in 11th
- TinCaps' 2025 Schedule Set
- 'Caps Close Road Slate with 3rd Straight Win
- 'Caps Prevail in Tight Road Game