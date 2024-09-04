TinCaps' Win Streak Ends at Four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Though the TinCaps jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning, Fort Wayne's offense stalled after that, and the South Bend Cubs to came back to win 2-1 Wednesday night at Parkview Field. This snapped a four-game winning streak for the 'Caps.

To start the home third, right fielder Nick Vogt singled, stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Soon after, shortstop Nik McClaughry knocked him in to put the TinCaps in front 1-0.

Fort Wayne (24-38, 52-76) starter Enmanuel Pinales held that lead until the sixth when South Bend (24-38, 51-77) third baseman Cam Smith (No. 8 Cubs prospect) hit his first High-A home run to tie the game, 1-1. In total, Pinales threw six innings and allowed just one run. It marked his seventh consecutive start throwing at least five innings. Pinales finished his season with a 3.49 ERA, which is currently the fourth lowest in the Midwest League.

In the seventh, the Cubs tacked on the leading run with a Smith sacrifice fly.

The TinCaps only got one baserunner aboard after the fifth inning and have snapped their winning streak at four games.

Fort Wayne had runners at first and second with nobody out in the fifth, but South Bend's defense turned a triple play, the first in Parkview Field's history. Second baseman Ed Howard caught a line drive, stepped on second and then threw quickly to first to beat both runners.

