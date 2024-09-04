TinCaps Walk-off Cubs in 11th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. --Tyler Robertson hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the 11th inning to lead the TinCaps to a 6-5 win over the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne has won four consecutive games and seven of its last nine.

Robertson's game-winning hit drove in third baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 17 Padres prospect) from second base. It also extended his hitting streak to a career-long 10 games.

The 'Caps won thanks in part to right-handed reliever Joan Gonzalez pitching a scoreless top of the 11th.

Fort Wayne (24-37, 52-75) prevailed despite trailing 4-1 with two outs and no one on base in the home seventh.

Catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) helped ignite the comeback with a seventh-inning RBI double. Since August 7, Salas has hit 12 doubles - more than any player around both Minor League and Major League Baseball. First baseman Devin Ortiz then followed with a two-run, game-tying single.

The TinCaps originally led 1-0 in the first on an Ortiz RBI single. He finished with three hits, as did second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño, who extended his hitting streak to nine games.

South Bend (23-38, 50-77) scored two in the third to take the lead and added a pair more in the sixth to go up 4-1.

With a runner automatically at second base, each side scored a run in the 10th.

The 'Caps have played in 18 extra-inning games this season - second most in Minor League Baseball. Fort Wayne has played in 43 one-run games, most in the Midwest League. This was the team's fifth walk-off win of the season. For Robertson, it was his second time coming through with the game-winning hit. He also did so during Parkview Field's opening homestand on April 13.

Next Game: Wednesday, Sept. 4 vs. South Bend (6:35pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Enmanuel Pinales

Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Drew Gray (No. 28 Cubs prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

