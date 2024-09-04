Ace Johnston Moved to Midland

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Will Johnston promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League),

- Pitcher Drew Conover received from Arizona Complex League Athletics.

The updated Lansing roster now has 26 active players and three players on the Injured List.

Johnston, 23, followed up being named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, awarded for striking out eight in five dominant shutout innings vs. Fort Wayne, with his first career quality start, limiting West Michigan to three hits and one run over six innings on Tuesday. Between Stockton and Lansing this season, the former Texas A&M Aggie has struck out 123 batters in 91 2/3 innings while allowing just 68 hits and 38 walks.

Conover, 23, was drafted out of Rutgers in the 11th round in 2023, thus joining fellow Scarlet Knights Ryan Lasko (2023 second-rounder) and Josh Kuroda-Grauer (2024 third-rounder) on the Lansing roster. He has seen action in the Complex League, the California League and the Pacific Coast League already this season; the right-hander is scheduled to make his Lugnuts debut in relief on Thursday at West Michigan.

For more information about the Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

