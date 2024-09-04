Gonzalez the Hero, Kernels Walk-off Wisconsin 4-3

September 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - With two outs in the top of the tenth inning, Gabriel Gonzalez lifted a double to left, plating the game-winning run to lift the Kernels over the Timber Rattlers 4-3 Wednesday night.

After scoring just one run in the series opener on Tuesday, the Kernels offense came out swinging on Wednesday. With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Gabriel Gonzalez reached on a single. Two batters later, Rubel Cespedes walked to put two on for Rayne Doncon, who, in his first game back since August 1, put Cedar Rapids on top 2-0 with a two-run double. A batter later, Doncon scored to make it 3-0 on an Agustin Ruiz RBI base hit.

That lead was all Kernels starter John Klein needed. In his final Cedar Rapids start of the year, Klein went a seven-high seven innings, not allowing a run on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks. With his seven innings, Klein surpassed the 100-inning mark on the season becoming the first Cedar Rapids pitcher to do so since 2019.

With Klein cruising on the mound, the game stayed 3-0 until the top of the ninth. Trailing by three, Wisconsin rallied back. With one out in frame, a single and a walk put two on for Jheremy Vargas, who put the Timber Rattlers on the board at 3-1 with an RBI single. The next batter, Luke Adams, reached on an error to score a second Wisconsin run, making it 3-2. Behind him, Jadher Areinamo tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI base hit.

The game stayed until the bottom of the tenth. With two outs in the frame and the extra-inning rule runner still on second, Gonzalez came to the plate and lifted a double to left, scoring the game-winning run to walk off Wisconsin 4-3.

The win is the Kernels' eighth walk-off win of the season and improves Cedar Rapids to 65-61 on the year and 27-35 in the second half. Game three of the six-game series is set for Thursday night at 6:35, with Spencer Bengard on the mound opposite Ryan Birchard.

