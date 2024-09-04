Gray Earns First Pro Win in Cubs' 2-1 Victory Over Fort Wayne

September 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Field, the South Bend Cubs also had some momentous accomplishments themselves in the team's 2-1 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Drew Gray earned his first professional victory on the mound, Cam Smith clobbered his first Midwest League home run, and the Cubs turned a triple play in the 5th inning.

Gray was facing the TinCaps for the third time this season, just as TinCaps starter Enmanuel Pinales was taking on South Bend for the third time as well. Much like Tuesday, Fort Wayne was on the board first, but the Cubs had the battle back mindset. Gray worked back-to-back 1-2-3 innings to start his night, but the TinCaps led 1-0 after three innings when Nik McCLaughry knocked in Nick Vogt on an RBI-groundout.

In Gray's last start against Fort Wayne in August, he struck out a career high nine batters. On Wednesday from Parkview Field, he did it again. Gray struck out the side in the bottom of the 4th, and in the 5th, got the help of his infield defense.

A lead-off double started the 5th from Nerwilian Cedeño. Vogt then walked in the next plate appearance. With runners at first and second, Colton Bender laced a ball low to the ground to second baseman Ed Howard. He caught it, stepped on the bag at second, and threw to first base for a triple play.

Immediately in the next inning, Cam Smith demolished a baseball off the apartment building beyond the left field wall for a home run, and his first round tripper in the Midwest League. Smith homered in six straight games with Low-A Myrtle Beach at the time of his call-up, and he's got his first at High-A. It was a 1-1 game after six innings.

In the 7th, after Fort Wayne reliever Will Varmette walked the bases loaded, it was Smith at the plate again. He gave the Cubs the lead on an RBI sacrifice-fly, putting South Bend in front 2-1.

With the lead in hand, Gray worked a career high six innings, allowing three hits, one run, walking one, and striking out nine, matching his career best. Out of the bullpen, Tyler Santana hung zeroes in both the 7th and 8th.

On for the save in the 9th was lefty Mitchell Tyranski. The former Michigan State man retired the side in order, and got Ethan Salas to ground out to end the game. It was Tyranski's fourth save of the season.

With the win, the Cubs have evened the series at a game apiece, tying the six-game set in the final series of the 2024 season. They'll look for another victory on Thursday night, when the two club's go at it again at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Will Sanders will get the start for South Bend.

