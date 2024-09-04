Five-Run Fourth Inning Catapults Loons to 6-3 Win

September 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (66-60) (32-28) tallied five runs in the fourth inning to take the eventual final, a 6-3 win over the Dayton Dragons (73-55) (39-23) 6-3 on a 78-degree clear Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

- The Loons converted back-to-back two-out hits to grab a lead in the third inning. Josue De Paula singled with two outs moving Jake Vogel to third base. Kyle Nevin followed with an RBI single to center field.

- Wyatt Crowell 's first three innings were scoreless. Dayton tacked on three in the fourth. After a hit by pitch, a single, and a bunt single, Victor Acosta roped a ball into left center. It scored two with an error in left, adding another.

- A five-run fourth inning distanced Great Lakes. Dragons' starter Graham Osman walked three in a row to load the bases.

- Juan Alonso singled to left, to make it 3-2 off the newly entered Arij Fransen. Dylan Campbell followed with a two-run double up the left field line. Campbell added his 21st double, the most by a Great Lakes player this season.

- Kyle Nevin padded the lead, and added two runs batted in, to his three RBI day with a double to deep right field.

- Livan Reinoso, who recorded the final out of the fourth, motored to a 1-2-3 fifth inning. He earned the win.

- Jacob Meador retired the final 12 Dragons. The right-hander stranded four Dragons and struck out five. Meador in his final outing of 2024, secured his first save.

- Nick Biddison walked twice, extending his season-best on-base streak to 13 games.

Rounding Things Out

Now 66-60, the Loons will finish with a winning record for the fifth straight season.

Up Next

The Loons and Dragons play tomorrow, Thursday, September 5th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Thursday is Thirsty Thursday presented by JP O'Sullivan. It will also be Michigander Night in partnership with Michigan Brand Meats. We celebrate all things that make the Mitten State great.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.