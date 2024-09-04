Loons Top Playoff-Bound Dragons 6-3 on Wednesday

September 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons scored five runs in the fourth inning to overcome a 3-1 deficit and defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-3 on Wednesday night. The Dragons and Loons have split the first two games of the six-game series.

The game marked a return to the field for the Dragons after clinching a playoff berth on Monday and spending an off-day in Midland on Tuesday. The playoff-clinching win on Monday allowed Dragons manager Vince Harrison Jr. to rest several regulars on Wednesday including outfielders Jay Allen II and Hector Rodriguez along with shortstop Leo Balcazar and designated hitter John Michael Faile.

Game Summary:

Trailing 1-0 going to the fourth inning, the Dragons produced three runs to take the lead. Dayton loaded the bases with no outs when Cam Collier was hit by a pitch and the next two batters, Carter Graham and Johnny Ascanio, reached on base hits. After a pair of strikeouts, Victor Acosta lined a two-run single to left field, and a third run scored on the same play on an error as the Dragons jumped ahead, 3-1.

But the first three Great Lakes batters drew walks to start the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Loons added three hits later in the inning, plating five runs to take a 6-3 lead. The Dragons had only one hit after the fourth inning.

Graham led a six-hit Dayton attack with two singles and a walk.

Dayton starting pitcher Graham Osman (1-1) was charged with the loss. Osman pitched credibly over the first three innings but did not record an out in the fourth. Over his three official innings, he was charged with five runs on three hits and five walks with five strikeouts. Reliever Cody Adcock was the most effective Dayton pitcher, working two innings and retiring six of the seven batters he faced without allowing a run or hit.

Up Next: The Dragons (39-23, 73-55) battle the Loons (32-28, 66-60) in Midland again on Thursday at 7:05 pm. Brian Edgington (2-1, 4.74) will start for Dayton against Payton Martin (3-4, 3.58).

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

Playoffs: The Dragons will host game one of the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains.

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:

2024 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/team/schedules

Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

Single Game Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

The Dragons sellout streak is active and stands at 1,573 consecutive games. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.