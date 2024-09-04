Peck Single Lifts 'Caps in Pitcher's Duel, 1-0

September 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - A Johnny Peck one-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning supplied the only run in a West Michigan Whitecaps (34-27, 65-62) 1-0 win over Lansing Lugnuts (26-36, 58-69) on Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The game was wrapped up in a scant one hour and 51 minutes.

Lansing starter Jake Garland blanked the Whitecaps on two singles and six strikeouts through the first five innings before allowing a leadoff double to Seth Stephenson in the sixth. After a Thayron Liranzo groundout, Peck delivered Stephenson with a line drive to right.

Shortly thereafter, Peck was caught stealing second by Cole Conn, wrapping up 5 2/3 strong innings for Garland; Jack Owen followed with 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

But the Lugnuts' offense failed to push an answer across against Jaden Hamm (four innings), Max Alba (two innings), Tanner Kohlhepp (two innings) or Eiker Huizi (one inning), managing only a Luke Mann single in the second inning and Josh Kuroda-Grauer singles in the fifth and eighth.

It was the eighth time that the Nuts have been shut out this season.

Lansing sends right-hander Grant Judkins to the mound on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. for the third game of the six-game season-ending series, opposed by West Michigan right-hander Joseph Montalvo.

