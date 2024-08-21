TinCaps Walked-off in a Heartbreaker

August 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, Ill. - While Fort Wayne led the entirety of the ballgame, the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) won 3-2 on a walk-off two-run homer from Darlin Moquete on Wednesday night at Dozer Park.

The TinCaps jumped out to an early lead when Kai Murphy blasted the first pitch he saw over the right field wall to lead off the game in the first inning.

The bats went quiet on both sides until the sixth when Murphy walked and Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) knocked him in with an RBI double to take a 2-0 lead. The 'Caps catcher went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles to extend his on-base streak to a career-high tying 14 games. Over that span, Salas has a Midwest League-high eight doubles.

On the mound, Fort Wayne (17-33, 45-71) starter Isaiah Lowe (No. 8 Padres prospect) pitched a gem. The righy threw six scoreless innings, only allowed two hits, and struck out six batters.

Peoria (26-24, 52-63) scored its first run in the seventh. After a pair of singles from Moquete and Kade Kretzschmar, Miguel Villarroel put down sacrifice bunt to score Moquete and make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Moquete ended it with a two-run walk-off blast. It was the Peoria DH's second homer in as many nights and seventh in August.

Next Game: Thursday, Aug. 22 @ Peoria (8:05pm/et)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Enmanuel Pinales

Chiefs Probable Starter: RHP Hancel Rincon

