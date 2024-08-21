Dragons Games on TV Friday and Saturday on Dayton's CW

August 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO-Dayton Dragons games on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24 will be televised live on Dayton's CW from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The telecasts will begin at 7:00 p.m. The Dragons battle the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the High-A affiliates of the Minnesota Twins, both nights.

The broadcasts are part of the 2024 Dragons television package, presented by AES Ohio. Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All game broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. On Friday, Chris Moran & Robert Rhodes will perform the national anthem. On Saturday, it will be performed by TSgt. Ainsley DeWitt, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Band of Flight.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on both nights. Mike Vander Woude, the original voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, will serve as the color commentator on Friday. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will work in the color commentator position on Saturday.

An additional upcoming telecast is scheduled for August 30.

Tom Nichols returns for his 17th year with the Dragons and 37th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 2024 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,500 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana. Nichols will be inducted into the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame in November based on his career in baseball broadcasting.

Jack Pohl has worked with Nichols on Dragons telecasts since 2016. He has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Mike Vander Woude was the original voice of the Dragons in 2000 and remained with the team as radio/television broadcaster through the 2007 season, when he departed to become the voice of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. He returned to the Miami Valley after five seasons with the Yankees in 2012 and has worked on select Dragons radio and TV broadcasts over the past 10 seasons. Mike began his career as an announcer in Minor League Baseball in 1995.

