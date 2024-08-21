Dragons Come from Behind to Win, Build Winning Streak to Seven

Dayton, Ohio -Leo Balcazar drove in three runs including the tie-breaker in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Dayton Dragons came from behind to defeat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 4-3 on Wednesday night. The win was the seventh straight for the Dragons, marking their longest winning streak since late in the 2022 season.

With the win, the Dragons held their lead in the playoff race at two and one-half games over West Michigan, who defeated Lake County 6-2 on Wednesday night. There are 16 games to play in the regular season.

Game Summary :

Cedar Rapids built an early 2-0 lead, scoring one run in the second inning on a home run to right field by Rubel Cespedes, and another in the top of the fourth when Cespedes delivered a run-scoring single.

The Dragons scored in the bottom of the fourth on a lead-off home run by Leo Balcazar, his fourth homer of the year, to make it 2-1.

In the sixth, the Dragons tied the game when Ethan O'Donnell walked, stole second, went to third on Cam Collier's tapper to the catcher, and scored when Balcazar singled off the glove of the first baseman to tie the game at 2-2.

Cedar Rapids regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning as they produced a single run to jump back in front 3-2.

But the Dragons responded in the bottom of the eighth. Jay Allen II reached on a bunt single to start the inning and stole second, his third steal of the night. Ethan O'Donnell then singled through the middle on a 3-0 pitch to drive in Allen and tie the game at 3-3. O'Donnell stole second and went to third on Collier's ground out to the second baseman. With one out, Balcazar singled to center through a drawn-in infield to drive in O'Donnell and give the Dragons a 4-3 lead.

Reliever John Murphy entered the game to start the ninth inning for Dragons and allowed a base hit to the first batter he faced. But Murphy got a ground out and pop out for the first two outs, then struck out pinch hitter Agustin Ruiz to end the game and earn his seventh save.

After the game, Balcazar talked about his big night at the plate.

"I had a lot of emotion, but I was trying to be really focused," he said. "It's not just for me, it's for my team. I'm just trying to be a guy that will score."

The win gave the Dragons a seven-game winning streak.

"It's really important," said Balcazar. "It's not about how many games, it's about how we are playing right now."

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona worked five and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Brody Jessee replaced Cardona with two on and two out in the sixth and worked out of a jam by getting a strikeout. Jessee retired the side in order in the seventh. Cody Adcock worked the eighth, allowing a run, before Murphy pitched the scoreless ninth.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Balcazar was 3 for 4 with three RBI. Allen had two hits and became the first Dayton player in 2024 to steal three bases in a game. O'Donnell had a game-tying RBI single, scored two runs, and stole two bases.

Up Next : The Dragons (32-18, 66-50) host Cedar Rapids (24-26, 61-53) again on Thursday at 7:05 pm in the third game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Brian Edgington (2-0, 4.33) will start for the Dragons against Ty Langenberg (4-2, 4.50). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

