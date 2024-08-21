Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids)

August 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, August 21, 2024 l Game # 60 (116)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (24-25, 61-52) at Dayton Dragons (31-18, 65-50)

RH Tanner Hall (0-1, 5.79) vs. RH Ryan Cardona (8-4, 3.35)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, two and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 17 games to play. Great Lakes is four games out of first.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons have won six straight games (longest winning streak since July 21-27, 2023) and have averaged 7.3 R/G during the streak, most in the MWL. They have won 10 of their last 12. They are 31-15 (.674) over their last 46 games. They are 52-31 (.627) over their last 83 (since May 12).

Last Game: Tuesday : Dayton 4, Cedar Rapids 1. Cade Hunter had a big two-run single as part of a four-run fifth inning and three Dayton pitchers combined to scatter nine hits. The Dragons were 2 for 5 with runners in scoring position while Cedar Rapids was 0 for 12.

Current Series (August 20-25 vs. Cedar Rapids) : Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .214 batting average (6 for 28); 4.0 runs/game (4 R, 1 G); 0 home runs; 1 stolen base; 1.00 ERA (9 IP, 1 ER); 0 errors.

Last Series (August 13-18 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton went 5-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .262 batting average (55 for 210); 6.8 runs/game (41 R, 6 G); 4 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 3.40 ERA (53 IP, 20 ER); 8 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 15-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 40-10 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,007), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,322).

Player Notes

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam Saturday. He has hit safely in all five games he has played in with the Dragons.

Leo Balcazar over his last 23 games: 30 for 92 (.326), 3 HR, 5 2B, 16 RBI.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 21 games: 30 for 87 (.345), 2 HR, 7 2B, 4 3B (but 0 for last 11).

Jay Allen II over his last 13 games: 14 for 39 (.359), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 7 RBI, 10 BB. Allen has broken the franchise record for hit-by-pitch in a season with 22 (previous record was 17).

Cam Collier has walked 18 times in his last 12 games covering 53 plate appearances. In the last series with Fort Wayne, he went 7 for 15 (.467) with 11 walks.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 6 GS, 5-0, 1.36 ERA, 32.2 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 33 SO, .128 opponent batting average. Cardona was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 13 outings since being called up from Daytona: 22.2 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 25 SO, 1.19 ERA, 6 Sv.

Reliever Arij Fransen over his last 11 G: 1.47 ERA, 30.2 IP, 5 R.

Reliever Cody Adcock over his last 3 G: 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.

Reliever Brody Jessee over his last 3 G: 7.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 22 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Ty Langenberg (4-2, 4.50) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-0, 4.33)

Friday, August 23 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH John Klein (8-2, 4.41) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 2.97)

Saturday, August 24 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids LH Connor Prielipp (0-1, 6.10) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 8.83)

Sunday, August 25 (1:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Darren Bowen (2-8, 5.81) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (2-4, 4.91)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

