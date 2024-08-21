Whitecaps Wash Away Captains, 6-2

August 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff walked the tightrope as late offense propelled them past the Lake County Captains 6-2 in front of 6,833 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Despite loading the bases in the eighth, 'Caps reliever Erick Pinales escaped trouble with an inning-ending strikeout - allowing just one run through two innings in his second save as he combined with pitchers Joe Adametz and Tanner Kohlhepp to hold Lake County to 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and nine strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps piled on four runs through the seventh and eighth innings - featuring a two-run triple from their newest addition, third baseman Johnny Peck, putting an exclamation point on the victory.

West Michigan grabbed the lead in the fourth as first baseman Luke Gold added his team-leading 12th home run - a solo blast - giving the 'Caps a 1-0 advantage. Lake County responded quickly, tying the game in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Maick Collado before West Michigan recaptured the lead in the bottom half on a solo home run from Max Clark, 2-1. Kohlhepp was spotless out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit through two shutout frames with five strikeouts before Max Anderson delivered an RBI single in the seventh, increasing the lead to 3-1. Captains shortstop Angel Genao trimmed the lead in the eighth with a sacrifice fly, but the Captains rally came up short, as Pinales escaped trouble in the eighth before West Michigan tacked on three insurance runs in the bottom half - helping them cruise to the 6-2 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 29-20 in the second half and 60-55 overall, while the Captains fall to 24-24 in the second half and 65-49 overall. Adametz (3-2) picks up his third win of the season, allowing just one run through five innings, while Pinales secures his second save. Lake County starter Matt Wilkinson (4-4) suffers his fourth loss, giving up two runs through five innings pitched. The Whitecaps still sit 2.5 games behind the Dayton Dragons for first place in the Midwest League East division. Meanwhile, 'Caps catcher Josh Crouch finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI and now has an 11-game hitting streak - tying Seth Stephenson for the longest by any Whitecaps hitter this season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps move this six-game series against the Lake County Captains to a Thursday night contest in the MiLB Game of the Day beginning at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Joseph Montalvo and Yorman Gomez start for the Whitecaps and Captains, respectively. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get tickets for all remaining 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

