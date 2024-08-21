Mongelli's Double Walks off Timber Rattlers in 12 Innings
August 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (61-53) (26-21) played their longest game this season, 12 innings and three hours and 51 minutes, a 5-4 walk-off win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (70-45) (28-21) on a partly cloudy 74-degree Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.
- Down 4-3 in the bottom of the 12th, the Loons got back-to-back hits an RBI single from Jake Gelof and an RBI double from Sam Mongelli. The Loons tying run was the one, in a 1-for-15 day with runners in scoring position.
- The Loons offensively struck out 22 times, a new franchise worst in a game. 11 came facing Wisconsin's Alexander Cornielle
- Great Lakes pitching was also strong, striking out 15 Timber Rattlers. Jose Rodriguez led with seven, the most by a Loons reliever in a game this season.
- The game lasted three hours and 51 minutes exceeding their previous season-long of three hours and 44 minutes back on May 22nd versus Beloit, a 14-13 win in 10 innings.
- Both teams went a combined 4-for-39 with runners in scoring position. Great Lakes and Wisconsin each left 14 runners on base.
- Both teams were held off the board in the tenth inning. Wisconsin's Eduarqui Fernandez doubled home a run and Dylan Campbell walked with the loaded bases.
- In the eleventh, Garrett McDaniels permitted a leadoff double from Eduardo Garcia. He retired the next three, earning the win.
Rounding Things Out
With a Dayton win, the Loons remain four games behind the Dragons in the second-half standings. 16 games remain this season.
Up Next
The Loons go for a sixth straight win tomorrow Thursday, August 22nd. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday presented by JP O'Sullivan. Thursday is also Country Music Night brought to you by KCQ Country. The Loons Beer Run will happen pre-game presented by Z93! The Rock Station.
