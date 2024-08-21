Meyer Shines as Sky Carp Even Series

SOUTH BEND, IN - Through five innings Wednesday night's tilt felt just like Tuesday's as both starters dominated the opening stretch. But Beloit dominated the latter innings and evened up the series behind a 6-2 victory.

Noble Meyer, the Marlins No. 2 prospect and 10th selection overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, looked brilliant in his best High-A start after beginning the year in Jupiter. He dealt five innings, allowing just one bloop single, didn't allow a run, walked two, and punched out seven. He opened the game with two perfect innings and five strikeouts. His fastball-slider combo really stymied the Cubs throughout the night, mixing in the occasional curve and changeup.

Drew Gray took the ball for the Cubs and was nearly as good. The young lefty allowed just one run in five innings, before coming out for the sixth for the first time in his career. The Sky Carp scored that first run in the second when Kemp Alderman doubled to begin the inning to center and scored on a two-out single from Tony Bullard. Gray didn't give up another tally until after he departed. He allowed a leadoff single to begin the sixth and was done for the night.

The first man out of the Cubs bullpen was Luis Devers, who got out the first two men he faced, with Shade moving up to second on a grounder along the way. With two away Alderman drew a walk and a Wilfredo Lara singled on a ground ball into left to double the lead, 2-0.

South Bend got a spark when Meyer didn't come out for the sixth and was replaced on the mound by Jack Sellinger. Sellinger, making just his second appearance in High-A, allowed the first three to reach as the Cubs came back to tie things up. Back-to-back walks to leadoff the inning from David Avitia and Pedro Ramirez set the table for Andy Garriola. The Cubs two-hole man stepped up and smoked a game-tying double down the line in left. Sellinger got quite the rude welcome from the Cubs in his Four Winds Field debut, but the lefty came right back with a pair of strikeouts and got Jacob Wetzel to fly out to center to end the inning without the Cubs taking the lead.

From there it was all Sky Carp. Beloit scored in each of the last four innings, taking the lead for the good in the seventh.

Again it was a clutch two-out hit that did the damage in the seventh, this one through Colby Shade, who drove in Jay Beshears to give the visitors the lead for good. Chase Watkins came on the for the eighth in the midst of his best stretch as a South Bend Cub, but the lefty from Oregon State allowed two runs in the eighth. With two down and two aboard in the inning, Bullard opened the game with a two-run double.

With the score at 5-2, Mark Coley II led off the ninth inning with a solo-blast to left-center off of Angel Gonzalez.

That ended the scoring as the Sky Carp got the win to even the series.

