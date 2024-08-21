Meyer, Bats Lead Carp to 6-2 Victory

August 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-Sky Carp starting pitcher Noble Meyer had perhaps the finest outing of his season and the offense gave him plenty of support Wednesday night in a 6-2 victory over the South Bend Cubs.

Meyer, the 10th overall pick in last year's draft and one of the top prospects in all of Minor League Baseball, pitched five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out a career-best seven hitters.

The Sky Carp opened the scoring in the second inning on an RBI single by Tony Bullard. Wilfredo Lara extended the advantage to 2-0 in the top of the sixth with an RBI knock of his own.

After the Cubs tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, the Carp took the lead for good in the seventh on a single by Colby Shade. Bullard added a two-run double in the eighth, and Mark Coley capped the scoring in the ninth with a solo home run.

Josh White closed the game with two scoreless frames to notch his fourth save of the season.

UPCOMING:

The Sky Carp will return home to face the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday, August 27 in what is to be their final homestand of the season.

The Cubs will host the Carp again Thursday night at 6:05 p.m.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

