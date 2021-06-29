TinCaps Walk Off in Series Opener
June 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps took the series-opener in walk-off fashion over the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field, winning 6-5 in 11 innings.
Pitching ran the show in the early goings. Between the two teams, just one runner reached base over the first three innings. Great Lakes (25-24) starter, Clayton Beeter, threw two perfect innings and struck out three.
The Loons broke the tie in the top of the fourth with a solo home run from right fielder Ryan Ward. In the bottom of the inning, Fort Wayne (23-25) responded with two of their own to take the lead, both coming off a double from left fielder Tirso Ornelas. The hit was Ornelas' league-leading 19th double, and took him up to 20 runs driven in on the season. A half-inning later, the Loons tied it with a solo home run from second baseman Deacon Liput.
TinCaps starter Gabe Mosser logged his second quality start in a row. The righty threw six innings, allowed four hits, two runs, and walked just one.
After Great Lakes' third home run of the game came from left fielder Joe Vranesh in the top of the seventh to take a 4-2 lead, the TinCaps mounted their comeback. In the bottom of the eighth, an RBI double from right fielder Agustin Ruiz and an Ornelas single to plate him re-tied the game.
The game went to extras and through the 10th inning on the shoulders of reliever Carter Loewen. The Canadian right-hander fired two no-hit innings, striking out three.
In the 11th, Great Lakes plated one in the top half. In the bottom of the frame, Ruiz pushed Kelvin Melean (the automatically placed runner) to third with a single, and an Ornelas walk loaded the bases. Ethan Skender dribbled an infield single down the third base line, allowing Melean to slide in safely at home to tie the game. Immediately following, first baseman Seamus Curran ended the game with a walk-off walk. It was Curran's 17th walk in 18 games played.
This was Fort Wayne's second walk-off victory over its last four home games.
Next Game: Wednesday, June 30 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)
- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo
- Great Lakes Probable Starter: RHP Logan Boyer
Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com
