TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: June 29 at Great Lakes

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Monday, June 28, 2021

Left-handed reliever Cody Tyler placed on Fort Wayne's Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-25) vs. Great Lakes Loons (25-23)

Tuesday, June 29 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Games 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 24 of 60 | Game 48 of 120

RHP Gabe Mosser (4.71 ERA) vs. RHP Clayton Beeter (5.40 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

ROAD REVIEW: The TinCaps split a doubleheader with the South Bend Cubs. Fort Wayne won the continuation of a game suspended by rain Saturday, 3-2, while falling in the finale, 11-4. Overall, the 'Caps won 4 of 6 in the series, marking their first series win since the opening week of the season against West Michigan.

BACK HOME: The TinCaps went 6-6 over their 12-game road trip at Dayton and South Bend. Now Fort Wayne begins a 12-game homestand. Not only that, but tonight marks the first game that Parkview Field is back to full capacity for since Sept. 2, 2019.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The TinCaps are slashing .253 / .360 / .396 (.756 OPS) in 23 games at Parkview Field. That's the best home OBP in the HAC.

RIVALRY: This matchup features the High-A affiliates of the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, who are vying for supremacy in the National League West. Entering tonight, the San Francisco Giants (50-28) lead the division, with the Dodgers (48-31) 2.5 back, and the Padres (47-33) 4 behind San Francisco. Last week, San Diego swept LA in a 3-game series. For the season, the Pads are 7-3 against their rival. This is the first meeting of the year between the TinCaps and Loons.

HOW ABOUT HOMZA: Here's where Jonny Homza ranks among HAC leaders... 12 doubles (6th), 19 extra-base hits (6th), 35 runs (6th), .388 OBP (8th). He's also top 10 in wRC+ (137).

WALK & RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 9th in the HAC in walks (27) and 10th in stolen bases (14).

MELLY ON FIRE: Infielder Kelvin Melean has reached base in 9 consecutive games. During the stretch, he's slashing .412 / .500 / .706 (1.206 OPS) with 2 homers and 12 RBIs (2nd most in the HAC in this range). Melean has 6 walks and only 5 strikeouts. In his first 27 games of the season he drew 4 walks with 23 Ks.

RUIZ IN RANKINGS: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 4th in the HAC in both home runs (10) and RBIs (36).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 18. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 95 (2 per game).

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: After a tough May, infielder Justin Lopez has been outstanding in June. Lopez is slashing .309 / .390 / .456 (.846) in 19 games this month with 2 homers and 15 RBIs.

PATIENT APPROACH: Despite having the 3rd youngest lineup in the league by average age, the TinCaps rank 2nd in walks drawn (averaging 4 per game).

