Emanuels Placed on IL, Lugnuts Add Two Pitchers

June 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Stevie Emanuels placed on Injured List retroactive to June 26

- Pitcher Jack Cushing received from Low-A Stockton

- Pitcher Sam Romero received from Extended Spring Training

Emanuels, 22, the Athletics' fifth-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft from the University of Washington, was 1-3 with a 6.26 ERA in seven appearances, six starts, spanning 27 1/3 innings, striking out 25 and walking 13. This is his professional debut season.

Cushing, 24, was drafted from Georgetown University in the 22nd round in 2019. In eight appearances, seven starts, with Stockton, he posted a 1-1 record with a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings, walking ten and striking out 43. This is his first appearance at the High-A level; he'll debut as Lugnuts starter on Friday against the Dayton Dragons.

Romero, 24, was drafted out of Arizona State University in the 40th round in 2019, posting a 4.97 ERA in 16 relief appearances, 29 innings, in his pro debut in the Arizona League. This is his first appearance in 2021.

