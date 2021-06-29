Yang, Martinez Lead Dragons to 10-8 Win in Opener at Lansing

June 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - Eric Yang and Juan Martinez each hit a home run and drove in three runs and reliever John Ghyzel pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Dayton Dragons held on to defeat the Lansing Lugnuts 10-8 on Tuesday night. The game was played in three hours, 58 minutes, making it the longest nine-inning game in Dragons history.

The Dragons built a 6-3 lead by the fifth inning. Yang blasted a two-run home run in the second, his second homer of the year, to give Dayton a 2-0 lead. Martinez drilled a two-run homer in the third to make it 4-1, and after Lansing pulled to within a run at 4-3, Miguel Hernandez delivered a two-run single in the top of the fifth to give the Dragons a three-run lead.

Lansing battled back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-5, but the Dragons took advantage of three Lansing throwing errors in the seventh to score four runs and extend their lead to 10-5. Lansing scored three runs in the eighth to make it 10-8.

Ghyzel walked three of the first four batters in the bottom of the ninth inning, creating a bases loaded, one-out jam with the tying run at second. But Ghyzel got a foul pop out and a strikeout to end the game and earn his second save.

The Dragons collected 13 hits including 10 in the first five innings. Mariel Bautista had three hits including a double. Martinez, Francisco Urbaez, and Alex McGarry each had two hits.

Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis worked four innings, allowing four runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. JC Keys replaced Davis and allowed a run in two innings of work. He was credited with the win. Matt Gill entered the game to start the seventh and worked a perfect inning before allowing three hits and three runs in the eighth. Ghyzel gave up three walks but no runs or hits in the ninth for his second save.

The Race: The first place Dragons (28-20) hold a three game lead over Lake County in the East Division standings.

Up Next: The Dragons meet Lansing (22-26) in the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Jacques Pucheu (2-0, 5.48) will pitch for Dayton against Seth Shuman (1-2, 1.86).

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

For Dragons 2021 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.