Gabe Snyder Placed on Injured List

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that first baseman Gabe Snyder has been placed on the seven-day injured list with a right wrist sprain. This roster move was disseminated by Brian Maloney, Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations.

Snyder, who was a 2019 Midwest League All-Star for the Kernels, posted six home runs and an OPS of .830 over his first 35 appearances this season with Cedar Rapids. His 2021 highlights include a multi-homer game May 11 at the Quad Cities River Bandits and a walk-off double May 5 against the Peoria Chiefs. The Millersburg, Ohio native was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 21st round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Wright State University.

Due to Synder's placement on the injured list, the current Kernels roster has 26 active players along with six people on the injured list and one individual on the restricted list.

An in-state series between Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities will begin Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. with the opener of a six-game series at Modern Woodmen Park. The probable pitchers are Kernels southpaw Tyler Watson (1-0, 2.84) and River Bandits right-hander Noah Murdock (0-0, 10.38). Broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will be on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids will host its next homestand Tuesday, July 6 through Sunday, July 11. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

