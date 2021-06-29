Conine Hits 14th Home Run in 3-1 Loss Against Timber Rattlers
June 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release
BELOIT, WI - Beloit Snappers' (23-26) outfielder Griffin Conine hit his 14th home run of the season, but that would be the only run for Beloit in their 3-1 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (23-25) on Tuesday.
The Timber Rattlers struck in the top of the third inning with an RBI triple from Korry Howell, his fourth of the year, and an RBI single from Garrett Mitchell to make it 2-0 in favor of Wisconsin.
Beloit scored their lone run on Conine's blast to center field, but the offense stalled. The Snappers collected just one more hit the rest of the game. Wisconsin added an insurance run in the ninth to take the series opener 3-1.
Beloit's Top Performers: Jake Walters threw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen with a season-high eight strikeouts. Conine hit his 14th home run.
- Thursday, July 1 - The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a Snappy Fishing Bobblehead. It is also Thirsty Thursday - 2-for-1 Busch Lights all game long.
- Saturday, July 3 - will be a blast as Saturday Night Fireworks are back!
- Sunday, July 4 - is Family Funday. 2-for-1 select seltzers (White Claw - Mango and Black Cherry, Vizzy and Truly), kids run the bases after the game, and families can have a catch in the outfield. Following Sunday's game fans are allowed to stay and watch the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra perform and a special 4th of July fireworks show.
Beloit will be back home on Wednesday against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
