Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 l Game # 48

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (27-20) at Lansing Lugnuts (22-26)

RH Noah Davis (2-4, 2.91) vs. LH David Leal (0-1, 6.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the start to a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 3, Lansing 3. All six games were play at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, May 11-16.

Last Games: Sunday, Game 1: West Michigan 12, Dayton 10 (suspended game from Friday). Sunday, Game 2: Dayton 5, West Michigan 3. The Dragons batted back in the regularly-scheduled nine-inning game to win after trailing 2-1 through seven innings. Dayton scored two in the eighth and two in the ninth to pull out the victory. In the suspended game, Dayton led 8-4 going to the final half inning (7th) before West Michigan scored four to send the game to extra innings. After Dayton scored two in the top of the eighth, West Michigan won it in the bottom of the inning with four runs, capped by a walk-off two-run home run by Eric De La Rosa that gave him the cycle in the game.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is batting .351 over his last 22 games, raising his average from .207 to .311.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .364 over his last 10 games to raise his average from .280 to .301.

James Free is batting .333 over his last 11 games since May 26, raising his average from .091 to .241.

Jonathan Willems is batting .320 over his last nine games since June 5, raising his average from .115 to .216.

Noah Davis over his last three starts has allowed just one run in 16 innings. He leads the league in opponent's batting average at .168.

Andy Fisher over his last five appearances has tossed 11 innings, allowing just one run on seven hits with 18 strikeouts.

Pedro Garcia over his last six ppearances has tossed nine innings, allowing just one run while going 3-0.

Spencer Stockton since moving to the bullpen on June 17 has allowed just one run in six innings.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 11-6 over their last 17 games.

Dayton is in first place, two and one-half games ahead of Lake County and Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 37 of the 47 games they have played this season. They have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are 16-8 (.667) in games decided by two runs or less, the best mark in the league.

The Dragons are 18-6 (.750) when scoring the first run of the game, second only to Quad Cities (19-6).

HITTING: The Dragons collected 15 hits in their 5-3 win in the second game on Sunday. The Dragons scored 10 runs in the suspended game that was completed Sunday, but lost 12-10.

PITCHING: The Dragons posted a 3.12 ERA in the series at West Michigan, their second best ERA in a series this season...The Dragons have allowed two runs or less in six of their last 10 games including two shutouts.

FIELDING: The Dragons have committed only 40 errors in 47 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Transactions: The Dragons have received pitcher JC Keys from Chattanooga. The following players have been transferred: Infielder Quincy McAfee (to Chattanooga); Infielder Jonathan Willems (to Louisville); pitcher Sam Hellinger (to Daytona).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., June 30 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (2-0, 5.48) at Lansing RH Seth Shuman (1-2, 1.86)

Thu., July 1 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.71) at Lansing RH Richard Guasch (1-3, 2.88)

Fri., July 2 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-2, 4.10) at Lansing RH Jack Cushing (no record)

Sat., July 3 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.70) at Lansing RH Reid Birlingmair (1-4, 5.80)

Sun., July 4 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis at Lansing RH Colin Peluse (2-2, 5.15)

