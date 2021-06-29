Captains-Cubs Postponed Due to Rain

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains have announced Tuesday's game against the South Bend Cubs has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up on Thursday, July 1 as part of a doubleheader. First pitch for Game One is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Gates open at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at Classic Park.

Tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged for tickets to any regular season 2021 Captains home game, subject to availability. Tuesday's tickets are valid for both games.

