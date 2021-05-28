TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 28 at South Bend

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Thursday, May 27, 2021

- RHP Edgar Martinez transferred from Fort Wayne to SD Complex League

- LHP Mason Feole placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

- RHP Wen-Hua Sung placed on Fort Wayne 7-Day Injured List

Effective Friday, May 28, 2021

- INF Kelvin Melean placed on Fort Wayne's Suspended List

- LHP Sam Williams placed on Fort Wayne's Suspended List

- INF Kelvin Alarcon transferred from Low-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 4)

- INF Seamus Curran transferred from San Diego Complex League roster in Arizona to Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 26)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-12) @ South Bend Cubs (10-10)

Friday, May 28 (7:05 p.m.) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | | Road Game 10 of 60 | Game 21 of 120

LHP Ethan Elliott (1.83 ERA) vs. RHP Peyton Remy (3.48 ERA)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Cubs, 4-3, in a game that was called due to rain in the bottom of the sixth inning. Fort Wayne went in front thanks to a 2-run homer by Agustin Ruiz in the top of the first. Ruiz, who had a 3-hit night, scored on a wild pitch in the third, and an inning later he added an RBI single to make it 4-0. South Bend scored all of its runs in the fifth. Anderson Espinoza started for the 'Caps and threw 2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts.

TRANSACTIONS: See above. Meanwhile, the following South Bend players have been suspended as well: catcher Jake Washer, lefty reliever Brandon Hughes, and outfielder Yonathan Perlaza.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: While the TinCaps are on the road, their home ballpark is hosting high school graduations. Tonight, the seniors of Bishop Luers HS are being sent off in style at Parkview Field, while Concordia Lutheran HS has its commencement tomorrow.

EXCELLENT ELLIOTT: Ethan Elliott has been the class of High-A Central so far this season. His 32 strikeouts lead the league. Opponents are hitting a league-low .134 against him while his 0.66 WHIP also ranks first. Elliott's 1.83 ERA is 4th lowest in the circuit... Looking to advanced numbers, Elliott has struck out 45% of batters faced, averaging 14+ Ks per 9. He's averaged 8 strikeouts for every walk... When batters have made contact, it's typically been in the air, with 66% of batted balls against him being fly balls, including 4 home runs.

GO JONNY GO: Jonny Homza is top 10 in the league in BB% (16%). When he does swing, it's with authority as his Line Drive % of 26% on batted balls is also 7th highest.

RUIZ IN RANKINGS: Agustin Ruiz leads High-A Central with 21 RBIs this season. He's tied for 2nd in home runs with 6 in 18 games... In 2019 as a 19-year-old, Ruiz hit 4 homers over 120 games. He didn't reach 21 RBIs until his 28th game.

DOUBLE THE FUN: Tirso Ornelas is tied for 2nd in the HAC with 7 doubles. As a team, Fort Wayne's 44 2B are 2nd to only Lansing (49).

LOPEZ LAUNCHES: Justin Lopez has the 4th highest Fly Ball % in the HAC (58%). Inversely, he has the 3rd lowest Ground Ball % (19%).

STARTING STRONG: TinCaps starting pitchers have posted a 3.38 ERA this season, 3rd lowest in the league after Great Lakes (2.26) and Cedar Rapids (2.48)... But Fort Wayne relievers have a 7.56 ERA. No other team's bullpen has an ERA higher than 5.12.

