Pairings Announced for OHSAA Baseball Regional at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, OH - The pairings have been announced for the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division I regional baseball tournament games at Day Air Ballpark. Mason High School will play Vandalia-Butler High School on Thursday, June 3, at 2:00 p.m., while Cincinnati St. Xavier will face Cincinnati Elder at 5:00 p.m.

The winners will meet in the regional final on Friday, June 4, at 5:00 p.m. The victor of the southwest regional final moves on to the Division I state tournament, with the OHSAA state tournament taking place in Akron.

June 3, Regional Semi-Final Game 1 (2:00 p.m.) - Mason vs. Vandalia-Butler

June 3, Regional Semi-Final Game 2 (5:00 p.m.) - St. Xavier vs. Elder

June 4, Regional Final (5:00 p.m.) - Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Mason vs. Vandalia-Butler

Mason: The Comets have won 12 straight games and hold a 20-5 record for the 2021 season entering the regional semi-finals. Mason defeated Harrison High School 3-1 in its first playoff game, while topping Little Miami High School 13-4 for the district title on Thursday. The Comets have now won the district championship 12 times. Mason ended the regular season ranked seventh in the state according to the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association (OHSBCA).

Vandalia-Butler: The OHSBCA's most recent poll ranked the Aviators as the number one team in the state. Vandalia-Butler is 28-2 with both losses coming by just one run. On the flip side, Butler's two playoff games have been close one-run victories, including a 5-4 win over Archbishop Moeller on Thursday to win the district championship. Mike Masters hit the game-winning RBI to keep Butler's season alive. The Aviators are currently riding a 17-game win streak.

Cincinnati St. Xavier vs. Cincinnati Elder

St. Xavier: The Bombers are on a five-game win streak with a 20-8 overall record entering the regional semi-finals at Day Air Ballpark. St. Xavier defeated Springboro High School 10-5 on Thursday to win the district championship. Pitcher Gavin Vogelgesang went 3-5 at the plate while allowing just one run in his start on the mound. Third baseman and left fielder Brennan Hileman went 3-3 with two RBI in the Bombers victory. St. Xavier finished the regular season ranked 13th in the OHSBCA's most recent poll.

Elder: The Panthers are 21-8 in 2021 and ranked 18th in the state according to the OHSBCA. Elder has featured excellent defense in its three playoff wins, allowing a total of one run the last three games. The Panthers topped 8th ranked Beavercreek High School by a final score of 3-0 to win its district championship. Elder has 31 district titles and 12 state championships in school history.

Tickets cost $12.00 for the regional games at Day Air Ballpark and will go on sale once the teams are finalized. All tickets will be sold online by the OHSAA at www.ohsaa.org/tickets and NOT at the Day Air Ballpark Box office or at www.daytondragons.com.

