Owings Walks-Off Chiefs In Extra Innings

BELOIT, WI - The weather was not kind to the faithful fans at Pohlman Field on Friday night, but those who weathered the wind and rain watched the Beloit Snappers (12-9) walk off the Peoria Chiefs (7-14) in extra innings. Friday marked the second walk-off of the season.

The Snappers scored seven pitches into the game. Kameron Misner drew a leadoff walk, and Thomas Jones ripped a double into the left-center field gap. Both sides went back-and-forth in the middle innings. Dustin Skelton and Jones knocked in a run, but the Chiefs tied it 4-4 with one out in the ninth.

Beloit loaded the bases in 10th with nobody out. Peoria brought in a fifth infielder, but it did not matter. Zach Owings launched a ball into deep right field. Griffin Conine scored on the sac fly, and the celebration ensued.

The cold night did not bother the Snappers starting pitcher Kyle Nicolas. Nicolas stayed hot in his fourth start as he struck out a season-high 11 Chiefs over 4.1 innings of work. He alone struck out every Chiefs player at least once. Josh Simpson followed suit out of the bullpen with six strikeouts. Brady Puckett added two giving the Snappers 19 combined punchouts. That ties the High-A Central record for most strikeouts by a team this season.

Beloit Top Performers: Jones collected two hits and two RBI, Skelton went 2-for-3 with one RBI in his return off the injury list, Nicolas hit double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season, and Owings recorded two RBI including the game-winner in extras.

The Snappers are back in action Saturday against the Peoria Chiefs for a doubleheader. The first pitch for game one - 4:05 p.m. Game two is scheduled for 30 minutes following game one. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

