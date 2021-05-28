Game Three against Dragons Postponed
May 28, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Dayton, Ohio -- Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Dayton Dragons has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made-up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, May 29, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CDT.
