Game Three against Dragons Postponed

May 28, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Dayton, Ohio -- Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Dayton Dragons has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made-up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, May 29, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CDT.

