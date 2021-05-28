Kernels Strike out 20 Timber Rattlers

May 28, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Cedar Rapids Kernels pitchers combined for 20 strikeouts Friday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, but the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers picked up a 6-2 victory. This contest matched a 20-strikeout game May 18, 2019 at the Clinton LumberKings for the highest total in any Kernels tilt through the 2005 season based on available records from Major League Baseball's Stats Reporting Platform.

Friday's contest began with great starting pitching by Kernels right-hander Matt Canterino and Timber Rattlers right-hander Victor Castañeda. Canterino recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts for his second consecutive start, and he fanned seven batters in a row during one stretch within his four-inning outing. Castañeda took a perfect game into the fifth and finished with eight strikeouts over a personal-best 6.2 innings pitched.

Wisconsin (10-11) tallied a pair of RBI singles in the top of the eighth. Je'Von Ward opened the scoring by plating Korry Howell, and Ward came home on Carlos Rodriguez's hit to secure a 2-0 advantage.

The Kernels (9-12) walked into a 2-2 tie in their half of the eighth inning. Five consecutive walks, including run-scoring bases on balls from Seth Gray and Wander Javier, leveled the contest going into the ninth.

Ward won Friday's game within the final frame. His bases-loaded triple put the Timber Rattlers back in front, and he later scored via passed ball and pushed the winning margin to 6-2.

Former Iowa Hawkeye Brady Schanuel (1-0) inherited a bases-loaded jam during the eighth but posted scoreless relief to earn the win. Jordan Gore (2-1) was charged for all three runs on Ward's triple and was tagged with the loss. Canterino, Tyler Palm, Gore and Melvi Acosta each tallied at least one strikeout Friday with Cedar Rapids fanning 20 batters overall.

Saturday's schedule begins at 5:05 p.m. with game one of a doubleheader, and the twin bill finale will start approximately 30 minutes after the first contest ends. Cedar Rapids right-handers Andrew Cabezas (1-0, 2.13) and Jon Olsen (0-2, 4.50) are slated to pitch against Wisconsin southpaw Nick Bennett (1-0, 4.96) and right-hander Fresis Adames (1-0, 4.91), respectively. Kernels coverage will be broadcast on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Fireworks following the doubleheader will provide a spectacular finish to a fun-filled night. Postgame fireworks are on tap for every Saturday that the Kernels play at home at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium throughout the 2021 season.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.