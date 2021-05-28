Dragons and River Bandits Postponed on Friday by Rain
May 28, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Quad Cities River Bandits were postponed by rain on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 29 at 6:05 p.m.
Fans with tickets to Friday's game should contact the Dragons for ticket exchange options. All tickets for Saturday are good for both games of the doubleheader. The Dragons will also host Quad Cities on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. to close out the homestand.
On the Air: The first game on Saturday and Sunday afternoon's game will be televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
