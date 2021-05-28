Elliott & Komar Combine for Shutout

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The TinCaps won their second in a row on the road against the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) as Ethan Elliott and Brandon Komar combined for a shutout in a 6-0 victory.

Elliott, the left-handed starter, spun five scoreless innings, lowering his season ERA to 1.46 -- fourth lowest in High-A Central. He allowed just two singles and two walks. High-A Central is hitting a league-worst .131 against him. Elliott also struck out six, raising his league-high strikeout total to 38 through five starts. This was the first pro victory of the 24-year-old's career.

Fort Wayne (9-12) gave Elliott a lead before he took the mound. Center fielder Jawuan Harris led off with a walk and then scored on an RBI-double by catcher Jonny Homza.

The 'Caps added to their lead in the fourth. Left fielder Tirso Ornelas led off with a single. Later, with the bases full, he scored on a wild pitch thrown by South Bend (10-11) starter Peyton Remy.

With Remy out of the game in the fifth, Fort Wayne broke it open. Designated hitter Yorman Rodriguez, in his first action since Opening Day, produced an RBI-single, Ornelas added a two-run double, and Harris drew a bases-loaded walk. Ornelas now has eight doubles on the season -- second most in High-A Central.

After Elliott, Komar continued the strong pitching. The righty worked four shutout innings. Like Elliott, he conceded only two singles while striking out six.

This marked the TinCaps' first shutout since an 8-0 Opening Day win at home over the West Michigan Whitecaps, which was also started by Elliott.

Offensively, every Fort Wayne player reached base, with the first seven batters in the order collecting a hit, including Ornelas, who had two.

On Saturday, the 'Caps seek a third consecutive win for the first time this year.

Next Game: Saturday, May 29 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Matt Waldron

- - South Bend Probable Starter: RHP Chris Kachmar

- Watch: MiLB.TV

- Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

