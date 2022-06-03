TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 3 at Great Lakes

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Thursday, June 2, 2022

Outfielder Robert Hassell placed on Covid List at Fort Wayne

Effective Friday, June 3, 2022

Outfielder Angel Solarte reinstated from Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-30) @ Great Lakes Loons (27-21)

Friday, June 3 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Road Game 25 of 66 | Game 49 of 132

RHP Ryan Bergert vs. RHP Nick Nastrini (No. 13 Dodgers prospect)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne was defeated by Great Lakes, 5-2. The TinCaps started the scoring with doubles from Ripken Reyes and Matthew Acosta in the first. Fort Wayne hit five doubles total in the game, two from Jack Stronach and an RBI one from Anthony Vilar.

CLOSER CONNECTIONS: Cole Percival saved Thursday's game for the Loons. His dad, Troy, pitched in the big leagues from 1995-2009. He was a 4-time All-Star with the Angels, and is their all-time leader in saves. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Padres added infielder Wyatt Hoffman to the TinCaps' roster. His dad, Trevor, is in the Hall of Fame as a Padre. He pitched in the majors from 1993-2010, was named an All-Star 7 times, and ranks 2nd all-time in saves (601).

ROAD TO OMAHA: The NCAA Baseball Tournament underway. There are 6 active TinCaps who played in the NCAA Tournament: starting pitchers Ryan Bergert and Jackson Wolf (West Virginia, 2019); reliever Luke Boyd (Baylor, 2017-19); catcher Anthony Vilar (Miami, 2019, '21); infielder Jack Stronach (UCLA, 2017-19); and utility man Lucas Dunn (Louisville, 2018-19).

RIVALRY WEEK: This isn't the only series this week between affiliates of the Padres and Dodgers. At Double-A, San Antonio is hosting Tulsa, and Single-A Lake Elsinore is at Rancho Cucamonga. The next series between San Diego and LA is June 30-July 3 at Dodger Stadium.

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team Midwest League in K/9 (11.26 per 9 innings) and total strikeouts (501). Fort Wayne pitchers struck out a season-high 19 last Thursday against Quad Cities.

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League (8.6 per game). Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 3rd in walks drawn (4.3 per game)... Infielder Ripken Reyes has swung and missed at the lowest percentage of pitches in the MWL (5%) and has struck out in only 14% of his plate appearances (4th lowest rate).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 25 of 73 attempted base stealers (35%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 48, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 18, and Adam Kerner has caught one as well.

LUCAS DUNN: Has a base hit in every contest through his first 3 games at the High-A level. Dunn has also walked twice for a .357 OBP.

BRANDON KOMAR: In the last 2 weeks, Komar hasn't allowed an earned run over 3 appearances. His 9.1 IP are the most innings by a reliever for Fort Wayne in this span and the most scoreless innings by any TinCaps pitcher in the stretch.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 205 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues, including Anderson Espinoza (2016, '21), who debuted Monday night with the Chicago Cubs. Also on Monday, Tucupita Marcano (2019) of the Pirates hit his first big league homer against the Dodgers. So far this season, there've been 45 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List.

