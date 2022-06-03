Captains' Pitching Masterful in 2-1 Triumph

(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Lake County Captains (25-23) pitching struck out 10 Whitecaps and forced four double plays en route to a 2-1 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (22-27) on a beautiful 80-degree and sunny Friday evening.

Gavin Williams went a season-best 6.1 innings, allowing one run and striking out eight. The 2021 First Round Draft Pick through the first three innings, struck out five allowing only two hits.

The bottom of the second inning saw the lone run in support of Williams, though it came in a big way. Jhonkensy Noel who had a two-home run yesterday, launched a missile to deep center field tonight, a solo blast his 12th home run of the year. He now ranks second in the Midwest League in long balls.

Williams only permitted run came in the fourth. Daniel Cabrera had his second hit to lead off the inning and moved to third following another base knock. Cabrera scored on a sacrifice fly, Williams would finish the inning forcing a flyout.

The fifth saw a 1-2-3 inning worked by the right-hander, and in the sixth after Cabrera's third of four during the game, a double play was converted by the Captains, 5-4-3 and a flyout ended it. The Whitecaps first batter walked, to begin the top of the seventh, Williams bounced back with strikeout number eight, with the runner stealing second.

Alaska Abney then entered getting a groundout for out two. After an intentional walk and a rudimentary base on balls, the submarine thrower fielded a comebacker and fired to first to end the inning, stranding the bases loaded.

Lake County in the home half of the seventh, had the first two batters reach, a single by Raynel Delgado and a walk from Christian Cairo. Following a fielder's choice to second, runners were on the corners for Mike Amditis who lifted a ball to centerfield plating Delgado and giving the Captains the 2-1 lead.

Despite four hits in the final two frames, West Michigan was held off the board. Raymond Burgos forced a 6-4-3 double play in the eighth and Randy Labaut threw a scoreless ninth, a 6-4-3 double play was the final out.

The series is tied 2-2 but won't be following tomorrow's game five between Lake County and West Michigan tomorrow Saturday, June 4. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. Following the game will be Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Excalibur Auto Body.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

